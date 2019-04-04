Get real over how pensioners renew bus passes in Leeds and West Yorkshire – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

WHILE appreciating the world is controlled by the use of technology, there are occasions when it does not assist everyone.

The recent announcement by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority regarding OAPs and their bus passes only being renewable online, or at Bus Station Travel Centre’s (BSTC), is totally ludicrous, insulting and not in keeping with the use of common sense.

Do those within the WYCA not realise the stress it will cause those of mature years who are reliant on their bus pass – and especially those who do not use computer technology or have access to such equipment?

The very nature of having a bus pass, in most cases, comes with maturity and to even travel to a BSTC could be stressful, hazardous and even dangerous for some.

Many of those who might suffer such a thoughtless introduction will perhaps have served their country in varying ways and now bureaucrats want to punish them. WYCA is basically a set of politicians who introduce systems without applying common sense. Please, WYCA, get real and allow people to renew their much needed, and very much deserved, bus passes in a way which doesn’t involve trauma and inconvenience. Surely that cannot be too much to ask?