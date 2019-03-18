Give us general election to let voters remove anti-Brexit MPs - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John D White, Station Road, Foggathorpe, Near Selby.

THE only way forward in this mess called Brexit is for a general election, not a second referendum. This would take the smile off the faces of the defectors, both Labour and Conservative, and also the MPs of all parties who are not representing the views of their constituents.

Theresa May is a Remainer and also a very weak negotiator and, hopefully, will resign. How she has taken all this humiliation is unbelievable. David Cameron was backwards and forwards to Brussels with nothing to show for it, so how can this country of ours take any more?

If there were to be another referendum, the Leave vote would be even bigger and Jeremy Corbyn would have egg on his face.

From: Alan Chapman, Bingley.

THE historic shambles evolving on a daily basis in the House of Commons as one precedent after another is broken and reset is beyond fiction. The worst Prime Minister in living memory and probably of all time? Resign, Theresa May. resign immediately.

While the Conservative Party seeks a new leader with credibility the key date of March 29 will have gone by and the UK, applying the current law, will leave the EU with no deal.

The new Prime Minister will lead the country in line with the majority verdict of the 2016 EU referendum. Everybody and every business will know the decision has been made and short-term adjustments enacted to continue to thrive.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

AS usual, politicians are treating us all with contempt. They are paid by the people to carry out the wishes of the people, and those wishes are obtained by a democratic vote.

In that democratic vote, almost three years ago, we had two choices, and they were either to remain in the EU or to leave. Nothing else was on the table.

As things stand at the moment, who would have guessed that the result of that democratic vote was to leave the European Union?

To a born and bred Yorkshirewoman, leave means just that, and nothing else. It has been said that a country gets the politicians it deserves. Surely we must strive to deserve much better than this pathetic shower?

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse

RAYMOND Knight (The Yorkshire Post, March 14) and others make the mistake of expecting MPs to act like delegates, and vote in accordance with the views of their constitutents

I recently attended a constituency meeting of our local MP (Lee Rowley, Conservative, NE Derbyshire), and at the meeting not a single person who spoke was in favour of his hard-line views on Brexit.

Mr Rowley, however, made it quite clear at the meeting, and in a subsequent letter, that he was not a delegate, and that his voting intentions would not be swayed by the views of his constituents on these matters.

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

YOU reported (The Yorkshire Post, March 11) that about 18 per cent of the electorate in Yorkshire and the Humber couldn’t vote, as they weren’t registered.

If one takes those figures as being average over the country then the following percentages emerge from the referendum: 31 to leave, 28 to stay, 23 didn’t vote, 18 couldn’t vote. Hence Parliament doesn’t know how to reflect what the country feels!

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

IN case we had any doubts, the New York Times recently published a column headed “The Malign Incompetence of the British Ruling Class”. A bit rich coming from Trump’s America, but certainly cogent.

Self-indulgent columnist

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

I CAN only speak for myself but I have not the slightest interest in Christa Ackroyd’s heritage. I gave her latest piece my best shot but I couldn’t last out the self-indulgent narrative (The Yorkshire Post, March 13).

I think it is a shame because she is a talented journalist with good judgement. Of course there are times when personal experience may be germane to the issue in discussion. However, I know nothing of the private lives of some other columnists but that doesn’t make them any less readable.

That were annoying

From: Christopher Dunn, Hilltop Mount, Harrogate.

AS a recent resident of this county, why do I have to suffer from ‘was’/‘were’, and ‘them’/‘those’ being constantly misused?

The recent Aldi advertisement showing a Yorkshire farmer vaulting a gate and being told ‘that were amazing’ really grates.

My local librarian told me about ‘them’ books so perhaps my local vicar will come up with ‘them hymns you was just singing’!

Good for both generations

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WHAT a wonderful article by Laura Drysdale (The Yorkshire Post, March 11) about how beneficial it is for youngsters to go into nursing homes.

With 78 per cent of adults using their mobiles at least every 12 minutes, children nowadays don’t seem to get as much attention from their parents.

Grandparents had always time to listen to us as children but now many live far away from their grandchildren. How wonderful that they can become surrogate grandparents to these young children. Certainly a benefit for both generations.