Government must stop the fracking industry - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sue Cuthbert, Newton on Rawcliffe.

THE letter from Dr Simon Sweeney (The Yorkshire Post, March 14) should be a wake-up call to anyone who still thinks that fracking is a good idea.

This Government continues to show a very irresponsible attitude to the continuation of fossil fuel extraction i.e. fracking and a callous attitude to the communities which are and would be affected.

Last week the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) slammed the United Kingdom’s policies on fracking for failing to protect the rights of rural women, and urged the British Government to consider introducing a comprehensive and complete ban on fracking.

There is a wealth of scientific evidence showing that women are particularly at risk from this dangerous form of drilling.

Pregnant women in Pennsylvania, who live near fracking sites, were – according to some – at a 40 per cent increased risk of giving birth prematurely.

Our Government must stop the fracking industry now and instead be a world leader in renewable energy.