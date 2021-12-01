Government's dishonesty over transport plan in the North... again - The Yorkshire Post says

The £2bn West Yorkshire mass transit system was promised as a consolation for the betrayal of the north over the axing of both the HS2 link to Sheffield and Leeds, and Northern Powerhouse rail.

The details, however, fall disgracefully short of what the region was led to expect. Far from the Government funding mass transit, it appears that the taxpayers of West Yorkshire will be expected to foot most of the bill.

There are echoes of the South Yorkshire Supertram in this. Decades after the system was installed, the people of the area are still paying for it, including residents of Doncaster and Barnsley who are not on any of its lines.

The South Yorkshire Supertram

Indications that a similar prospect lies in wait for the people of West Yorkshire are not good enough. The promise of a mass transit system – which is sorely needed for this densely-populated part of our county – was a specific pledge by the Government as part of its levelling-up agenda.

That means it should be paid for in full by the Government, and not funded from hard-pressed budgets of council tax payers and local authorities.

This region will not be hoodwinked over new investment. If the Government fails to display good faith by delivering a clear and unequivocal levelling-up project, it will be the clearest possible signal that we are being left to fend for ourselves.