'Hasta la vista, baby' - Boris Johnson throws his toys from the pram as Privileges Committee consequences loomed large

With a glint in his eye and fury-fuelled fire in his belly, almost a year ago then Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed off at his final Prime Minister’s Questions with a farewell borrowed from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s science fiction movie, Terminator.

What next for Boris Johnson? Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the Privileges Committee of being biased, adding that it had conducted a witch hunt against him (Getty)

‘Hasta la vista, baby’ he declared, leaving nobody in any doubt that when he also said ‘mission largely accomplished, for now’ he was hinting at that now iconic pop culture catchphrase taken from the same film: ‘I’ll be back.’ Make no mistake, when that herd moved, as Johnson described it, it did move fast but if the departing premier felt he’d swerved its stampede leaving his political career intact, for him to fight another day, he was mistaken.

For that fury-fuelled fire of indignation that was visibly burning inside the man who powered the Conservatives to the biggest general election winning majority in 50 years is today barely a smouldering ember, with Mr Johnson not only forced out of number 10 but now also removing himself from Parliament and political life altogether.

Remember the letter home from school by classics teacher Martin Hammond to Stanley Johnson, the father to then 17-year-old Boris, which, with hindsight, prophetically captured Johnson’s character?