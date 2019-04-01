History shows dangers of refusing to implement Brexit vote - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Keith Punshon, Willow Bridge Lane, Dalton, Thirsk.

The Chartist Movement was a working-class movement fighting for the right to vote. A petition of 1.3 million in 1839 wanting a secret ballot vote for men aged over 21 was refused by Parliament. When three million signed the petition in 1842, again it was rejected. When six million were said to have signed in 1848, the Clerks in the House of Commons said there were far fewer genuine signatures and it failed. Suffrage was granted to men without property for the first time in 1867.

The online vote to remain in the EU calling to revoke Article 50 numbered more than five million. But ask the Chartists if a vote or a signature on a petition was more important to them, I think they would answer the right to vote. Interestingly the regions which supported the Chartists were the ones that voted most heavily against remaining in the EU.

Since the largest democratic event in the history of the country made that Parliament-given decision, Parliament and parties and the Establishment have refused to enact it. This is despite the fact that, for once, everyone’s vote was valued equally. Rich or poor, we all counted. Politicians use the same arguments deployed two centuries ago to deny that vote because they know better.

Perhaps the parties elected on manifesto promises could explain why they want to turn the clock back to the 18th century and declare that votes and voters in the 2016 referendum are worthless?

From: Keith Turnbull, Ryton Way, Doncaster.

Canon Michael Storey (The Yorkshire Post, March 28) persists in bringing up the fact that those in favour of Brexit only gathered a 37 per cent vote. This was the majority, and in the rules of the referendum the way forward was to follow the wishes of the majority.

What Canon Storey tries to ignore is that with only 35 per cent voting to remain, it leaves 65 per cent who didn’t vote to remain, with the people who didn’t vote having to accept the outcome.

It’s time for him to sing from a different hymn sheet.

From: David Algar, Mawcroft Close, Yeadon, Leeds.

The antics of the members and supporters of the European Research Group lead me to believe that they should heed the wise words of St Matthew Ch 15 v14: “They may be leaders of the blind and if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.”