How MPs are making us the laughing stock of the world over Brexit – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Geoff Sweeting, Wressle, Selby.

OUR MPs are an affront to democracy. They preach about honesty and integrity, but yet are trying to overturn the result of the largest referendum this country has ever held. It is suggested that over 70 per cent of MPs are Remainers, so it is not surprising that they won’t ever support a deal.

It also appears that many MPs have second jobs, or should I say “income bearing” positions. Is that why they want to stay in the EU and continue to benefit from the EU making our laws, so they can continue their part-time jobs as MPs? So we can add avarice to non-democratic to describe them.

Do our MPs have the faintest idea how their indecision and political infighting is affecting not only our businesses, but our image on the world stage? We are becoming a laughing stock! If our Parliament agrees an even worse deal than Theresa May has done, then I, and I’m sure many others, will not see the point of voting ever again.

From: Christopher Clapham, Nab lane, Shipley.

WHEN we voted in the referendum, it was the public to decide if we stayed in Europe or not. Then, as far as the Establishment was concerned, it all went wrong when the great British public voted ‘Out’ and it was left to House of Commons to clear up the mess, or rather challenge the public decision.

The majority of the public did not vote for a deal or to stay in the customs union, a soft Brexit or anything else disguised as Remain.

Then we have the BBC who like to inform us about the various options available as the debate enters yet another phase – the Leave campaign never even get a balanced share of the time allotted to this story despite winning the referendum.

We are now a laughing stock around the world and it is time (David Howell, The Yorkshire Post, April 3) for a new announcement from Number 10: “On behalf of the great British public we are leaving at the end of the week. Goodbye! And hello to our wonderful Commonwealth, we are back.”

From: Paul Muller, Woodthorpe Gardens, Sandal, Wakefield.

WHAT now? It is three years since the referendum when the people did not know what they were voting for. Theresa May, our Prime Minister, is the only person who has negotiated in good faith with the EU and has come up with the best deal possible for the UK and the EU.

She has had nothing but abuse and obstruction from her so called colleagues in the Government and in Parliament (Bernard Ingham, The Yorkshire Post, April 3).

Recent voting in Parliament for a deal has not produced any agreement – just more anger.

Politicians have become a laughing stock in Europe, and in the UK. They have also insulted the EU negotiating team, thinking that the whole of the EU do not know what is said and reported in the UK.

Now we all know how difficult and expensive it is going to be to leave the EU, and that we will be worse off in every way, it is time to have a People’s Vote – Theresa May’s deal, no deal or no Brexit.

From: Peter Robinson, Earby, Barnoldswick, Lancashire.

SOME time ago one of your correspondents mentioned that he thought we were living in a “kakistocracy”, which brought a smile to my face at the time.

However, with the current situation in Parliament appearing to be descending into bathos, I am reminded of a comment made by a longstanding erudite member of the House of Commons who said of a number of members that they were “an exceptional coincidence of voluble but empty-headed nonentities”.

With the PM’s pertinacity in constantly pushing a deal which has been rejected three times, I wonder if this lot could organise the proverbial booze-up in a brewery.

Grayling’s humour?

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

IN these chillingly uncertain times, Chris Grayling gives us certainty of a sort. As Transport Secretary, is he responsible for both rail and road? Not rail – as he reminded us in last year’s timetable debacle. Not roads either – he plants the responsibility for these squarely on local authorities (The Yorkshire Post, April 1). They must innovate and employ new technologies. Fair enough, but these, along with asphalt and labour must be paid for.

After years of bouncing and lurching across the Leeds and Harrogate moonscapes, plus paying for a new oil sump, I question the £21m allocated to the whole of Yorkshire and “The Humber” (as some say). Perhaps Macavity has a sense of humour; it was his birthday and April Fools’ Day too. Whilst he hasn’t actually shouted that at us, he doesn’t need to, does he?

Time to end austerity

From: John Appleyard, Firthcliffe Parade, Liversedge.

LOCAL authority funding for parks has been gutted, brought about by Government cuts to budgets. This on top of library closures and the Sure Start nurseries for early years.

Brexit has gone on long enough, it is curtailing debate on some very important issues.

We need a general election and a government that will put an end to austerity.

Our shared responsibility

From: Rona Rimes, Goodmanham.

DAVID Butterworth has hit the nail on the head about the challenges facing services in rural Yorkshire (The Yorkshire Post, March 30). Greed, self-interest and taking the easy options have led to this situation and we are all responsible. If you don’t use it, you lose it.