I agree with Theresa May and her Downing Street statement over Brexit and shenanigans of our MPs – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Graham Davies, Castle Howard Road, Malton.

THERESA May’s much criticised statement was nothing more than the truth (The Yorkshire Post, March 21). I think it’s clear that most of the British public are sick and tired of the shenanigans in Parliament.

The Yorkshire Post says: Time for a fresh start as Theresa May’s days numbered

It is patently obvious to the public that the root cause for the chaos in Parliament is entirely down to the 75 per cent of MPs who voted to remain continuously campaigning to overturn the referendum vote.

A referendum means that representative democracy is temporarily suspended for the subject in question. The opinions of MPs and the Lords are worth no more and no less than one vote. These people have now been assuming their privileges in Parliament are restored, and Parliament is now to determine whether we leave or not – and regardless of the vote of the people. The criticism of the European Research Group, and depicting them as hard-right extremists, is ridiculous. They are only supporting the referendum vote. We had a leaflet through the letter boxes of every house in the UK during the referendum, courtesy of David Cameron, the most ardent Remainer. It said that the vote means leaving all the institutions of the EU.

If Parliament doesn’t deliver what the people voted for, then I think the 17.4 million Brexit voters should leave anyway by boycotting all European goods and, instead, support our British producers, particularly the farmers, fishermen and car manufacturers etc.

From: Canon Michael Storey, Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

JAYNE Dowle (The Yorkshire Post, March 21) has hit the nail on the head. Instead of accepting that the country was split straight down the middle and working up a compromise, the whole process has stuck obdurately to the black and white result of the June 2016 referendum.

From: David H Rhodes, Keble Park North, Bishopthorpe, York.

REGARDING references in recent correspondence to those who did not vote in the recent EU referendum. If you have a vote use it – or don’t complain if results are not as you would wish them. Those that voted expressed their opinion and the result was a majority to leave the EU.

From: Dai Woosnam, Grimsby.

THE online petition for a second Brexit referendum has now apparently garnered four million signatories. Will someone please tell me when it reaches 17.4 m? Then I might take notice.