I voted Remain but accept we have to respect democracy on Brexit even if it is a huge mistake – Yorkshire Post letters

From: Mr PG Willetts, Darlington Road, Stockton on Tees.

I VOTED Remain in 2016, believing that our economic future would be stronger within the EU and that, while we needed to change elements of our membership of the EU, this was better achieved from the “inside”. I still hold those views.

I also recognise that the majority of those who voted in 2016 chose to leave the EU, having been invited to express their views by the Government in the referendum and told beforehand that their views would be implemented.

The present impasse has occurred because politicians are torn between abiding by the results of the referendum and, as they see it, choosing what is best for our country and, in particular, our economy.

The current Brexit compromise satisfies very few people. Thus we have a choice: we can either overturn the referendum, leave without a deal or leave with a heavily compromised deal.

Given that most Leave voters seem to be almost as apoplectic about the compromise deal as remaining in the EU and that Remain voters seem equally apoplectic about leaving the EU under any circumstance, it seems to me that we have one choice and that is to put democracy first.

In other words we must leave with no deal; learn the lessons and bear the consequences of the referendum result – harsh as I am sure they will be for our economy and our jobs – but place democracy above all else.

From: Richard Hassall, Bridge Close, Knaresborough.

HARROGATE MP Andrew Jones, the Rail Minister, continues to ignore the law-breaking of the Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum, which is on public record.

Vote Leave has been found guilty by the Electoral Commission of illegal overspending.

The Commission has described this as a serious offence which undermines public confidence in our democratic system. Hopefully, therefore, he will explain why he thinks such a vote should be respected.

Moreover, Parliament is at an impasse, having so far failed to agree a deal to avoid crashing out of Europe with a no-deal Brexit despite numerous votes being held.

So perhaps Mr Jones will also now explain why it is perfectly democratic for MPs to be allowed to vote repeatedly on the same motion, while he stubbornly denies the same right to voters in general.