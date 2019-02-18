Idyllic view of EU probably not shared by jobless under 25s

From: Thomas W Jefferson, Batty Lane, Howden, Goole.

JAMES Bovington (The Yorkshire Post, February 13) persists in viewing Brexit through the eyes of 16 and 17-year-olds who, legally speaking, are children and therefore not yet ready to assume the responsibilities of adulthood, including voting.

If the definition of a child is to be altered it should be done after appropriate debate, not as a device for subverting the will of the majority of voting adults.

The starry-eyed view that the EU is some kind of Utopian idyll for young people is probably not shared by the disproportionate number of under 25s who are unemployed in the Eurozone countries. Similarly, your regular correspondent Canon Michael Storey persists in stating that the Leave vote was only 37 per cent of eligible voters. He fails to state that only 34 per cent voted Remain so his argument is untenable.

From: Glyn Gibson, Woodlands, Doncaster.

CANON Michael Storey keeps quoting ad nauseum that only 37 per cent voted to leave the EU. This region voted 57 per cent to leave. He fails to mention this as it does not fit his agenda.

From: Barrie Crowther, Walton, Wakefield.

I AM reluctant to say we have been lied to over Brexit.

Suffice to say, we have not been told the whole truth.

Remainer negotiators including our own PM are still determined to shackle us in some way to the EU. They seem to want to part with £39bn to what is no more than a corrupt club, regardless of our own needs.

Time to sack Olly Robbins, the PM’s Remain-supporting Brexit adviser, and employ a Brexiteer, even at this late hour.

From: Ian Oglesby, Stamford Bridge, York.

AN agreement with the EU must not be signed prior to sight of the trade deal on offer, bearing in mind Jean Claude-Juncker’s determination to show that the UK is worse off outside the EU, and WTO terms may well be better with no built- in revenge clauses.

From: Ken Holmes, Cliffe Common, Selby.

TONY Blair took our beloved country in to an illegal war in Iraq, causing the death of thousands of innocent men, women and children. Yet he is allowed to swan about the world guarded by bodyguards, paid for by hard working taxpayers’ money. Pass the sick bag, Alice.