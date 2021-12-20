Infrastructure office only meaningful if accompanied action on the North - The YP says

Last month’s axing of the HS2 link to Sheffield and Leeds, and the downgrading of Northern Powerhouse rail, seriously undermined ministers’ claims to be investing in the north.

Today’s announcement by Chancellor Rishi Sunak that the National Infrastructure Commission is opening a Yorkshire office to advise the Government on long-term projects is welcome, but it will not by itself address concerns about what is being done to give our region a fairer deal.

The long-awaited levelling up white paper has been delayed into the New Year, which may be an indication that its contents fall short of what the north has a right to expect after so many promises from the Government.

The Chancellor has to deliver for Yorkshire.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accurately articulates the concerns of many in our region when he suggests that the proposals may amount to yet more slogans, lacking substantive proposals to boost the north’s economy.

His call for clear and detailed plans echoes what political and business leaders in the north have now been urging for many years.

And there is merit in Sir Keir’s belief that levelling up should have at its heart a specific strategy for Yorkshire.

The size of our county, and its untapped economic potential, demand no less.

There is a lack of faith across the north in the Government’s ability to deliver on levelling up.