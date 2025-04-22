Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive at Welcome to Yorkshire: has enough been done to fill the marketing void left behind in the wake of the his and Yorkshire's tourism engine's demise? (PA)

Analysis published in this newspaper today, undertaken in collaboration with Oxford Economics, indicates tourism expenditure in this country by visiting guests is down more than five per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

Julia Simpson, the president of the WTTC, previously an advisor to Sir Tony Blair’s Labour Government, points to, as a starter for ten, the decision to cut Visit Britain’s budget by more than 40 per cent. She cites ‘deliberate policy choices’ as being detrimental to trips being taken here, suggesting that a combination of increased tourist-targeted red tape plus duty charges are having a strangulating effect on the sector which is estimated be worth in the region of £286bn the the UK economy.

Against that backdrop, the collapse of Welcome to Yorkshire, coupled with civic inertia in the wake of that, has left what was once the most brilliantly marketed county of them all under a bushel.

The shortcomings of the long-since-departed then chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, Sir Gary Verity, in relation to the collapse of Yorkshire’s tourism body, are well documented in this newspaper and what follows excuses none of those failings.