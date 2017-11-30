Jayne Dowle: Meghan’s star role in a quiet Royal revolution

Tomorrow Meghan Markle will begin her new life, in Nottingham of all places. The chilly streets of this British city are a long way from the palm trees of Los Angeles, where the actress grew up and trod the red carpet of fame.

It’s her first public engagement with her fiancé, Prince Harry. The couple are to visit an event to commemorate the Terence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day, a cause which was close to Harry’s mother’s heart. Loaded with resonance, and lit by Diana’s diamonds in Meghan’s engagement ring, it couldn’t be a more fitting introduction to Royal life.

I hope that Ms Markle is prepared for the shock of thousands of people waving and cheering in her face, photographers shouting her name and small children jostling to touch her coat. Miss Markle may not be allowed to take it as an official title, but in the public imagination she will quickly become Princess Meghan.

It’s straight out of Disney, isn’t it? And while there is something fairytale about this whole romance, there are also some serious truths which tell us as much about ourselves as a nation as they do about two people from very different backgrounds deciding to tie the knot.

The second son of the heir to the British throne is marrying a commoner, and an American Catholic divorcée with mixed-race heritage at that. Even a decade ago this would have been pretty unthinkable.

Catherine Middleton, as the bride of Prince William, was not Royal or titled either. However, she is the daughter of a millionaire and her family are well-embedded in the upper echelons of British society. And the young couple had studied together at university and courted for years before they wed in 2011.

That said, when the Princess Royal’s daughter, Zara Phillips, married her Otley-born rugby player boyfriend Mike Tindall the same year, it was still regarded as a rebellious act. There appeared to be little common ground in the backgrounds of these two, except a love of sport and horses.

However, in their judicious choice of life partner, both William and his cousin Zara have paved the way for a hugely significant metamorphosis in the Royal Family. They have both proved that it is no longer necessary to marry a choice proscribed by tradition and arcane “rules” about who might be suitable or not.

By making an apparent success of their marriages, raising adorable children and clearly delighting their grandmother, Her Majesty, the Queen, they have proved that perhaps they do know better than some of their elders. By doing so, they have paved the way for a new openness in the Royal Family.

This reminds us that any family can only evolve and survive if its members take it upon themselves to set change in place. I salute this brave generation of Royals, who must at all times also keep an eye on tradition and show respect for their privileged position.

Their grandmother has set an excellent example of course. Her position as matriarch of a family which has seen its share of troubles is identified with by millions of women across the world. Indeed, in recent years she has felt more confident in showing her “human” side, most notably when she made an impromptu visit to the young victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

What her family is now doing, and the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle underlines this perfectly, is taking on her mantle. As they make their own choices of who to marry and how to live their lives, they set a very public stance and also reflect the experiences of ordinary people.

Divorced and remarried, a different religion, culture or social background? Look at any family you know. I can almost guarantee that you will see some degree of tolerance creeping in where a generation or two ago certain relationships would have been shunned.

We should also give some credit to Harry’s father, the Prince of Wales here. As a divorced man with a very tragic back-story, he made his choice to marry Camilla Parker-Bowles with dignity.

His second marriage was no crude attempt at monarchy “modernisation” but a simple acknowledgment that he had made his choice and he was sticking to it. By doing this he reminded us that the old way of Royal marriages no longer carries significance. There is no need, these days, for the betrothal of a Prince (or Princess) to be another word for political alliance. We have democratically-elected politicians to do those for us, although it clearly took some stuffy courtiers at least a century to catch on to this idea.

In all the millions of words on Harry and Meghan’s engagement, even the anti-monarchist group Republic have congratulated them on their “happy news”. There is no need for a revolution in Great Britain. Our Royal Family are proving quite capable of revolutionising themselves.