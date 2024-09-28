Taking this tack, I have decided to talk about the pragmatic side of the profession; the fact that there are usually several ways to handle any clinical case, to suit both the owner and the animal’s situation. A “gold standard”, “this is the protocol” approach can often leave clients feeling short of alternative solutions. Some owners, for example, are keen to avoid subjecting their pet to complicated (and often expensive) surgical intervention, whereas others swiftly embrace referral to see a specialist. Each case requires careful discussion with the owners and equally careful listening to what they say. In the notes for my talk, I have underlined this and put asterisks next to it in the margin. It’s an important point. I plan to illustrate this broad message with a few clinical scenarios for discussion.

One is a dog who presents with an enlarged anal gland. It’s an apt example, because we’ve seen two very similar cases over recent months. One was a Golden Retriever, fourteen years old and -apart from a damson-sized mass on his right anal gland- is very healthy. The mass was just at the point of being operable- any bigger and it would not have been possible. We decided to go for surgery, after having taken chest and abdominal X-rays to look for signs of secondary spread. All was clear and the surgery was challenging but successful. We tested the mass at the lab which confirmed (as we suspected) it to be an anal adenocarcinoma. The option for adjunctive chemotherapy, as well as more detailed imagining was discussed but declined due to age and an unwillingness to put him through chemo. Charlie enjoyed another year of happy and healthy life, before a separate age-related issue developed.

The second case came to see us, its owners having moved house to Yorkshire. The condition was very similar, but already being dealt with by specialists at a referral hospital. Our role was to take out some sutures and repeat blood tests. Whole-body CT scans had demonstrated suspiciously enlarged internal lymph nodes. The anal tumour had been removed along with the suspicious abdominal nodes. More tests showed the internal nodes were not cancerous, but he’d been through the mill after very major surgery, and there was still the decision to be made about follow up chemotherapy. I gave my advice, based on my recent experience with Charlie, but in the end, it was in the hands of the oncologists.

Both dogs did very well, but via quite different paths. It’s something for the students to consider and I hope it will make the start to their vet careers a bit less stressful.