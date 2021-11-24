These comments were posted in response to our leader article on how Sir Kev went the extra mile for his best mate. This is what you had to say.

Paul Ehlert - Words can't describe what Kevin Sinfield has achieved, but it’s now for the Government to act and get him a knighthood. Over £3.7m now raised from two challenges, plus £50m over the next five years from the Government for MND. If Sir Kev hadn’t of done these challenges, would the Government have paid up? Probably not.

Rosemarie Jones - Congratulations on your achievement. You are a brilliant ambassador for rugby league and MND. More importantly a true friend to Rob Burrow.

Kevin Sinfield being interviewed at the end of the challenge

Barry Perry - What a very great man. He definitely should be made a Sir. Congratulations to him. Thank God we have people like him amongst us.

Trevor Gouldin - Two incredible men, Rob for his courage and Kevin for his superhuman effort to give his all.

Sue McNae - Kevin has achieved amazing goals to raise money for and bring awareness of the need to research the cruel disease that is MND.

Sue Nicholson - What a legend this man is.

Kevin Sinfield with his friend Rob Burrow

Carol Griffiths - A truly amazing man.

Elsie Addison - An amazing accomplishment.

Anne Corby - Wow. Tremendous achievement. A legend and a wonderful friend. Deserves a Knighthood.

Anne Glover - An amazing man and friend. Well done.

Gary James Cowperthwaite - Hope he gets the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year. Fantastic effort.

Ian Taylor - Absolutely a true hero and friend, an incredible achievement. Well done Sir Kev.

David Griffin - Fantastic player and even better person.

Trevor Simpson - Why hasn’t Kevin been knighted?

Jeannette Jan Coley - Makes you feel very proud there’s people like him around still.

Margaret Farr - Truly amazing – you can see the hurt on Kevin Sinfield’s face because of what is happening to his friend with MND, but they still enjoy the banter and jokes between them. Well done, so proud of you both.

Glyn Groves - Fantastic Kev, well done. Thank you.

John Barry - If this guy doesn’t get knighted for what he has done for MND, and for sports and charity in general, it will be a travesty – let’s get this campaign up and running to get him a knighthood.

Susan Kirby - Bravo, legend. Well done Sir Kev.

Ian Chambers - Congratulations. Such a role model fo the young.

Ann Russell - The new MND centre should be named after Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow.

Lesley Anne - Both of them so strong and humble.

Alison Hunt-Siwy - This is such a remarkable journey for both. Well done, keep going. Be strong.

John Huxley - An amazing feat by an amazing man. Top work Kevin.

Carol Lennox - Well done Kevin, utmost respect to you.

Antoinette Whitrick - A truly amazing man – what a wonderful friend to Rob. Well done Kevin.

Sandy Kent - MND is truly a deverstating disease, something I wouldn’t wish on anyone. Such an amazing man, thank you.

Dollyclare Carter - What a special bond, they have an amazing friendship.