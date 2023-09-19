Labour and HS2: if Sir Keir Starmer's party can't get it's act together out of Government, how can we trust it in Government?
Pressed on HS2, and the question of bringing a modern, fit-for-purpose, reliable and affordable rail service to the north of England he hesitiated to commit his party to the project amid fears of affordability.
Fast-forwards to yesterday, and Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley – critically, the Shadow Secretary of State for Transport – had no such quibbles with the price tag attached to HS2, stating for the record: “Labour is committed to delivering HS2 in full, and maximising its economic benefits.”
Confused? You should be, because it is clear that the Labour Party itself is at loggerheads internally when it comes to modernising the Victorian railway that has a stranglehold on the north of England.
Having more than doubled in estimated cost, from around £37bn in 2013 (yes, it has been the best part of a decade in the failing) to more than £70bn in today’s money, nobody begrudges Mr McFadden the space to properly war-game the likely future cost-benefit of high-speed rail.
In a post-pandemic Britain, where travel habits have had a coach-and-horses driven through them as a result of the huge strides that were forced upon us by life-saving lockdown measures, it would be reckless to simply continue cutting through the countryside in pursuit of a project that may not be as effective as it would have been previously.
After so many years of broken promises, with the north of England falling further behind our southern counterparts, there is an understandable indifference to whether HS2 comes or not – but for goodness sake, Labour, if you can’t get your story straight out of Government, how can you be trusted in Government?