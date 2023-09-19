On Sunday it was the turn of Labour’s campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden to sit through interviews on the national broadcast media round.

Labour's campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden, when drawn by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg on bringing a fit-for-purpose railway to the north of England, refused to commit (Jeff Overs, BBC)

Pressed on HS2, and the question of bringing a modern, fit-for-purpose, reliable and affordable rail service to the north of England he hesitiated to commit his party to the project amid fears of affordability.

Fast-forwards to yesterday, and Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley – critically, the Shadow Secretary of State for Transport – had no such quibbles with the price tag attached to HS2, stating for the record: “Labour is committed to delivering HS2 in full, and maximising its economic benefits.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confused? You should be, because it is clear that the Labour Party itself is at loggerheads internally when it comes to modernising the Victorian railway that has a stranglehold on the north of England.

Having more than doubled in estimated cost, from around £37bn in 2013 (yes, it has been the best part of a decade in the failing) to more than £70bn in today’s money, nobody begrudges Mr McFadden the space to properly war-game the likely future cost-benefit of high-speed rail.

In a post-pandemic Britain, where travel habits have had a coach-and-horses driven through them as a result of the huge strides that were forced upon us by life-saving lockdown measures, it would be reckless to simply continue cutting through the countryside in pursuit of a project that may not be as effective as it would have been previously.