Lessons to be learned but the Ed Sheeran Leeds concerts were a triumph - the YEP says

This weekend saw well in excess of 150,000 people flock into Leeds to see one of the world’s biggest starts play two massive concerts.

Roundhay Park welcomed Yorkshire-born Ed Sheeran on Friday and Saturday night, the first time in well over a decade that it has been used for a concert and continuing on the legacy of the 1980s and 1990s when the likes of Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Madonna came to the city.

And, inevitably, there was some disruption.

The Great British Weather made Friday very challenging indeed, particularly in getting to and navigating the park.

The YEP reported on Friday how many concert goers faced extremely lengthy waits for shuttle buses to take them to the park from the city centre, with question marks raised over the wrist band system.

And when they got there a full day of heavy rain left the park water logged and very muddy indeed.

Organisers were frank in their response, saying the weather meant that many Sheeran fans left it as late as they could to set off, meaning the bus system fell behind.

Of course, more than 70,000 people travelling to the same place, all within a two or three hour time frame, posed problems.

Those who were lucky enough to get tickets for the Saturday enjoyed a far better experience, as the sun shone down on Roundhay.

Questions were rightly asked about the ease of access for disabled fans who deserved better from organisers.

A better vantage point and an improved access has to be top of the list for improvements for any future gigs at Roundhay.

We might also want to question whether concerts should be held there during the week, something which will cause annoying delays to residents who are just trying to get home to their families.

But one thing nobody complained about was the music, with Ed Sheeran producing two concerts that delighted and enraptured his fans.

It was a real coup for Leeds to get the singer here. He waxed lyrical from the stage about his love for the city and his pride in being born in Yorkshire.

And his performances delivered unforgettable memories for fans of all ages, as well as once again showcasing how Leeds has what it takes to deliver colossal events on a massive stage.

It would be a shame to focus on the negatives and forget all of this. Live music is a magical experience enjoyed by people of all ages and we should want more of this in Leeds, not less.

Here’s hoping lessons can learnt for next time and that Leeds can attract many more international stars and great memories in the years to come.