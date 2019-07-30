Anyone who supports the Liberal Democrats and their anti-Brexit stance is undermining democracy - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Les Arnott, Athelstan Road, Sheffield.

I MUST applaud Jo Swinson, the new Liberal Democrat leader, for being completely honest about her intentions of disregarding Brexit – even if a second referendum were to return precisely the same result as before.

One reader says many MPs are holding democracy in contempt over Brexit. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

There has been no shillyshallying, just a straight declaration that she – and presumably her entire Parliamentary party – are not prepared to respect democracy on the most important issue of my lifetime.

Every single person who now votes Lib Dem is undermining the democracy which this nation took so many years, indeed centuries, to achieve.

Nonetheless, this lady’s frankness puts to shame all those of other political parties who have pretended to respect the 2016 referendum yet have done all in their power to undermine it – even after standing on a manifesto which pledged to bring about our withdrawal.

Even more anti-democrats in our parliamentary system. Unless the Brexit Party is elected or the Tories completely reinvent themselves, I despair for our democratic future when so very many MPs hold our democracy in such clear and obvious contempt. A totalitarian state is the obvious next step.