Arming our police officers with Tasers is long overdue: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Christopher Clapham, Shipley.

IT is long overdue to arm the police with Tasers (The Yorkshire Post, October 2).

Our police do a wonderful job and must be given everything they need to feel safe while undertaking their dangerous duties.

Today society has people who have no qualms about committing the most evil of crimes and the police must have the protection they require, and the knowledge that the courts are on their side, when it comes to handing out extremely long and harsh sentences.

The Conservatives have made a start. However there is long way to go in order to reverse years of taking a soft approach – to the detriment of the police and public (Bill Carmichael, The Yorkshire Post, October 4).