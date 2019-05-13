Authorities should value parks and open spaces to help tackle climate change - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

IS it time to tackle climate change at a local level?

Britain has trained some of the best horticulturists in the world, in training establishments like Kew Gardens, Edinburgh Botanic Gardens and Askham Bryam College near York.

The knowledge and expertise gained in managing parks, gardens and country parks can produce wildlife rich, stunningly beautiful landscapes in our parks and open spaces for council tax payers to enjoy and at the same time capture CO2.

Central and local governments need to value our public open spaces by spending on the creation and maintenance of parks, open spaces and converting grass verges to growing wild flower meadows which will reduce CO2, beautify the environment and make the ‘urban jungles’ we are creating more pleasant to live in!

From: Andrew Mercer, Guiseley.

INSTEAD of the Extinction Rebellion rabble disrupting lives – and causing more pollution – with their silly protests at transport hotspots, why don’t they do something useful like litter picks and campaigning to save our parks?

Positive action on their part might get public opinion onside.