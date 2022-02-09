DAVID Behrens (‘The BBC is precious, but it is also too big and too complacent’, The Yorkshire Post, February 5) is simply wrong.

The reality is that the BBC is simply not big enough. Netflix and Amazon spend around £10bn each and Disney £30bn on content. The BBC spends £5bn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC is the most respected media organisation in the world, it is the UK’s most recognisable brand. I personally feel it is far too conservative but it is the bedrock of the British media industry.

The BBC 'isn't big enough' says one reader. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA

And if we are to remain a world player, then it needs to be properly supported which, effectively, means increased funding via direct taxation.

From: SM Hardy, Leeds.

DAVID Behrens’s commentary on the flatulent BBC was excellent but perhaps a little generous. I’m a fan of Samira Ahmed who shows patience, balance and professionalism presenting BBC TV’s Newswatch.

I find her handling of BBC Seniors, faced as she frequently is by obfuscation and evasion, stoic and probing but despite her valiant efforts, the BBC’s approach to the public who pay for it is a lesson in true corporate arrogance.

All too often Samira’s request for a spokesperson to answer Newswatch viewers’ points and questions is declined as “no-one was available”.

If a political party, a company or any organisation ever indicates that no-one is available to be interviewed, this is often implied by BBC reporting as “they must be guilty because they are hiding”. So we can draw the same conclusion about the BBC.