BBC’s London bias keeping real news off-screen - Yorkshire Post Letters

From; Martin Powell, Woodacre Green, Bardsey, Leeds.

WHY does the BBC not report the news? Why are so many important and affecting issues never broadcast? How is it that the irrelevant and predictable so regularly make it onto the airwaves? Why do the same old faces seem to appear so often talking about the same old subjects?

Why is it that so much is centred upon London? Is it to do with keeping costs down that so many interviews take place in the offices, streets and alleyways of the capital? We know that most of the serious catastrophes and disasters currently afflicting our country were introduced by decisions made in the offices of London.

Is this because the armies of lobbyists and middlemen, the shame of our nation, make a point of especially targeting BBC current affairs editors? And where are the excuses for non-news broadcasts? Especially when it can be pointed that, for several years, the BBC has made the central item of its current affairs the Brexit issue.

Yet, in most of that time, nothing has happened. Brexit has actually ceased to be a moving story. For hour after hour the broadcaster has enabled tedious chit chat to be talked over to such an extent that there is a suspicion it is being used to avoid having to transmit other matters. Those that are important. Those that it wants to conceal.

So the real news goes ignored. Congestion increasingly plagues the roads. Travel times become a nightmare. Schools are filled to the brim. Hospitals fight and struggle. Teachers, surgeons, doctors and nurses no longer want to live here and flee the country.

And, why are there so many homeless on the streets? Why does that still remain unexplained? What are the causes? Climate change increases yet the human population continues to grow. The figures for hunger and starvation multiply. These are the stories that matter.

So is it that the BBC feels the need to treat the people of the United Kingdom as being mediocre, to try to distract them, to enforce censorship, to not allow them to make judgements? Is it to act as a propaganda purveyor?

Is it really all about deliberately avoiding the relaying of the news that matters?

The electing of a party leader is now on the cards. How many times will we hear about wanting to unite the country? How much about ‘delivering Brexit’? About a strong and stable leadership? How many hours of non-news will play out over the airwaves?