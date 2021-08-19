BBC wrong to relegate Test coverage in favour of dismal Hundred: Yorkshire Post Letters

India celebrated a famous victory in a thrilling Test match against England at Lord's on Monday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

It was disappointing to see the BBC had relegated the Test Match highlights to midnight on Saturday. Instead we were treated to ‘The Hundred’.

As far as I could ascertain the main consideration was to pick a fielder to hit the ball to then scramble up the pitch to beat the thrower to avoid being run out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a dismal idea of entertainment.

The BBC should consider their priorities – Tests are obviously bottom of the list.