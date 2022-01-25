BBC's aim to inform, educate and entertain being dishonoured - Yorkshire Post Letters

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries. Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images.

WHILE Pauline Allon’s enthusiastic defence of the BBC’s services is not without some justification (The Yorkshire Post, January 20), there is worrying evidence that their original mission statement to inform, educate, entertain and inspire that once gained global respect and admiration is being dishonoured and eroded with bloated salaries, inflated egos, wokeism and bias.

The latter is evidenced in a 2018 Executive Committee directive related to climate change in which relevant staff must attend a mere hour-long ‘course’ in order to attain ‘knowledgeable’ status on the subject.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further contradictory instructions also advised against ‘false balance’ and that ‘to achieve impartiality you do not need to include outright deniers of climate change’.

From: Paul Carr, Outwood.

I CONCUR with Robert Holland (The Yorkshire Post, January 21). The Conservatives’ response to the cost of living crisis appears to be freezing the BBC licence fee. I’m sure that will make all the difference, Nadine Dorries.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.