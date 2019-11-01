Boot out MPs like Keith Vaz who can’t show they are sober and drug free – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

MEDIA reports state that abuse of drugs and drink are becoming a serious problem in Parliament. Is it not now time for random testing is carried out?

The Commons Standards Committee has recommended Labour MP Keith Vaz should be suspended for six months after he breached the Commons code of conduct "by expressing willingness to purchase cocaine for another person".

Deputy speaker admits Parliament has a drugs problem

If caught over the limits, they should be denied access to the chamber and denied the chance to vote.

Nauseating MPs behaved like football hooligans as Parliament was suspended: Yorkshire Post Letters

If caught a second time the whip should be withdrawn for a period of time and for a third offence they should be sacked, a by-election called and all pension rights removed. That should concentrate their minds and bring back some decorum.

From: Coun Tim Mickleburgh (Lab), Boulevard Avenue, Grimsby.

IN any other walk of life offering to buy cocaine for others would result in instant dismissal. So I hope Keith Vaz no longer remains a MP – his continued presence in Westminster wouldn’t give our beleagured Parliamentary representatives a good name.

From: Mrs P Harrison, Alwoodley, Leeds.

I THINK the electorate should demand the rabble that are our present MPs are all sacked, and we start with completely new members. The membership of this Parliament has denied the electorate their democratic right over Brexit for almost three and a half years. Get rid of them.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

WATCHING all the Opposition parties in Parliament shouting that they don’t trust Boris Johnson really aggravates me.

The MPs we can’t trust are all those who are working their socks off to stop us leaving the EU despite the democratic vote of the people in 2016. Will the result of the forthcoming general election be respected? I doubt it.

From: S Collins, Sheffield.

BELIEVE me, it’s the young people who seem to be pushing to remain who will find themselves the ones who can’t get good jobs, good schooling or houses etc. Get out of the EU, and take control of the borders. Then, if the Tories go back to their old ways, the answer is simple – vote them out.

From: Mrs J Green, Leeds.

WE, the people, have learned what our MPs really think of the people who elect them to Parliament in the first place. Now is the time for a general election. Another vote, but at least we all now know who not to vote for.