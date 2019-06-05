Borders are just Brexit blackmail by EU – Yorkshire Post letters

From: John Wainwright, Leeds.

THE reality is that negotiations led by an incompetent ‘Remainer’ PM were always going to produce a disastrous outcome.

In fact, early on in the negotiations, Donald Tusk did offer David Davis, the then Brexit Secretary, a Canada-style deal, but Theresa May rejected it.

On the subject of the Irish border, the EU already has a number of land borders with non-EU states like Norway and Switzerland, and there is no reason the Irish border should not function in a similar manner.

I’m no expert on border and customs checks, but Lars Karlsson, former director of the World Customs Organisation, has said that a solution without border checks and infrastructure could be implemented “regardless of the legal framework for the UK’s exit from the EU”, including on WTO terms, but the EU prefer to use it as a bargaining chip to blackmail us. We need to call their bluff and demonstrate that no deal really is better than this bad deal.

From: Jim Sokol, Leeds.

THE Commons Speaker is expected to be neutral and their sole function is to ensure business is conducted in an orderly manner – or it was until John Bercow arrived.

As both he and his wife are staunch EU Remainers, an unfair bias exists in the House of Commons, which is contrary to the democratic process.

However, as the legal default position to leave the EU is October 31, 2019, with or without a deal, Mr Bercow is compelled to uphold the law and not halt this process by allowing Remain MPs to thwart it. He must be challenged in the High Court.

From: Dave Croucher, Pinfolds Gardens, Doncaster.

IF the Tory party is anything to go by, most of the candidates should not be even considered. I only hope that the MPs do not elect Jeremy Hunt as leader. The people should never trust him again after his near destruction of the NHS from him getting the Health Secretary’s job. We went from being able to phone up and get a GP appointment on the day, and now we are lucky if we are able to see a doctor in a week.

From: Rajmund Brent, Wath upon Dearne.

LES Arnott makes a good point about EU state aid rules, then spoils it all with a Leaver’s rant (The Yorkshire Post, May 31). The trouble is, Les, for every pie-in-the sky Remainer who is a blinkered little European, there is always a pie-in-the-sky Leaver who is a little Englander.