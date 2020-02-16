Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings’ attempt to manipulate media will backfire: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Popleton, York.

I THOUGHT Andrew Vine’s article on Government dislike of the BBC was generally fair, though I didn’t agree with his criticism of their comedy presenters (The Yorkshire Post, February 11).

Ministers appear to be boycotting the Today programme presented by, amongst others, Nick Robinson.

Your letter writer Gordon Lawrence parrots hackneyed phrases like “metropolitan liberal bias” to criticise Andrew Vine. I then realised that the problem was not the BBC nor Andrew Vine, but that they do not always follow Gordon Lawrence’s own narrow right-wing view of the world. Naturally he appears unable to cope with information that does not match what he wants to hear.

Whilst all governments try to manipulate the media, as Alastair Campbell tried for Tony Blair, Andrew Vine nailed the shameless way Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings are trying to ensure a tame BBC and press. It will eventually backfire.

Sooner or later people will realise the reason that Ministers won’t come on the Today programme is either that they are incompetent or that their lies will be found out. It is the BBC and journalists duty to bring out the truth. I hope Andrew Vine and other columnists will keep writing their views, even though sometimes I won’t agree with them.