Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn make Michael Foot look credible – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Brian H Sheridan, Lodge Moor, Sheffield.

DO we now have the worst Prime Minister and the worst Leader of the Opposition (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 24) in recent times?

Is Jeremy Corbyn the worst Opposition leader ever?

Boris Johnson’s contempt for Yorkshire MPs over language and their safety after death threats shows PM is unfit to hold any office – Tom Richmond

Michael Foot might be one the most derided candidates for high office within my memory, but he was more trustworthy than Boris Johnson and of far higher intellect than the obtuse Jeremy Corbyn.

Jeremy Corbyn must accept that his leadership of Labour is letting down politics – Tom Richmond

Not since David Steel have the Lib Dems had such an opportunity to come close to government. Yet my first impressions of their new leader, Jo Swinson, are not favourable: we know little about her policies other than that she is risking turning the Lib Dems into a single-issue party. The most impressive contender for PM put family before fame. I think Scottish Tory Ruth Davidson would have made a fine PM.

Will Boris Johnson deliver Brexit by October 31?

From: John Van der Gucht, Clayton Hall Road, Cross Hills.

IT is true that Sir John Major is not the flavour of the month, to put it mildly, amongst Brexiteers, largely due to the Maastricht Treaty and European Exchange Rate Mechanism, plus our subsequent exit from it (Tom Richmond, The Yorkshire Post, September 21).

What Boris Johnson can learn from Sir John Major over statesmanship and leadership – Tom Richmond

However, they should remember that he won the most votes in British electoral history in leading the Tory party to victory in the 1992 election. Politics is not static or set in stone, it is fluid. The situation has changed since 2016. We have become aware of the full ramifications of Brexit. And the country is still riven over the issue.

Are Brexiteers right to deride Sir John Major?

From: Paul Emsley, Hellifield.

DOES the Supreme Court’s judgment mean that Boris Johnson now stands slightly to the right of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Erdogan of Turkey, in their recognition of democracy? All the United Kingdom needs is for all MPs to vote on it, in compliance with the wishes of their constituents, and not their own. Otherwise, they should resign as an MP and stand for re-election – after October 31.

From: Andy Hicks, Skipton.

NOW the Prime Minister has been taken before the Supreme Court, would it not be right to take the Parliamentarians who stood for election on a manifesto promising to bring about Brexit to be taken to court? This would give the judiciary the opportunity to decide whether they had acted as they did for the reasons they stated, or purely to prevent Brexit altogether.