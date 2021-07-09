Boris Johnson and Sajid Javid have offered no sensible argument for relaxing restrictions on mask-wearing - Yorkshire Post Letters

Health Secretary Sajid Javid. Pic: PA Wire.

We are now led by the reckless duo of Johnson and Javid, whose answer to everything is jabs. I could not believe Javid’s argument for relaxation of almost all rules based on the need to treat other serious medical conditions such as cancer. That requires NHS capacity, surely!

Look at the numbers. It takes about nine days for someone to be hospitalised after infection and our daily infection rate nine days ago was about 15,000 leading to 2,000 people in hospital today (nine days later). The peak daily infection rate is predicted to reach 100,000 which would imply a peak of 13,000 Covid patients in hospital.

Sajid Javid refused to give a figure when asked on Radio 4 – it looks too high to admit.

Hospitalisations will be accompanied by thousands of NHS staff off sick or isolating because vaccines do not reduce infections anywhere near as much as hospitalisations. Increased numbers with long-Covid will also reduce capacity for other treatments. The NHS will have less capacity for other illnesses.

In conclusion, I see no sensible argument for relaxing restrictions on mask-wearing on public transport and in shops until everyone has been double vaccinated. Most people are supportive of those simple measures and the inconvenience is minimal.

As well as the pressure on the NHS, relaxing mask-wearing is not fair on those who work in public-facing roles or the many people who remain vulnerable and will be at the mercy of those around them.

From: Allen Jenkinson, Lipscomb Street, Milnsbridge.