Boris Johnson could do with some help from Angela Merkel - Yorkshire Post Letters

TOM Richmond’s chilling “twinning” of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump is by no means dismissible (The Yorkshire Post, February 2).

Gent that he is, he omitted to mention that both have a triumvirate of wives and other bits-on-the-side. What women see in either of them is stratospherically beyond me,

As each day passes, contempt and derision for Johnson become increasingly and justifiably manifest; but this solves nothing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

In total disbelief, I find myself asking if it might be constitutionally feasible for the Upper House somehow to muck out the Downing Street post-Brexit midden.

Failing that, Angela Merkel has time on her hands and a long record of integrity.

From: Edward Grainger, Botany Way, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

FOR at least the second time in our democratic system of government, a Prime Minister has lied to Parliament and the British electorate.

Few of the voting public will forget how Tony Blair lied, or at least was “economical with the truth”, over the assertion that Saddam Hussein in Iraq had weapons of mass destruction.

All these years later we now have the quite trivial matter of a Prime Minister being offered birthday cake and being present at parties during lockdowns clearly identified Boris Johnson as also “economic with the truth”.

While the situations are very different, when will politicians learn that we will not have the wool pulled over our eyes?

From: Malcolm Nicholson, Barwick-in-Elmet.

ONE Prime Minister is accused of telling lies about a garden party that annoyed some people but caused no harm to anyone, and is pilloried, with calls to resign.

I cannot believe the public have been conned into believing this was something serious.

A previous Prime Minister is also accused of telling lies about weapons of mass destruction and causing the deaths of thousands by taking the country into an unjust war, but he is given a knighthood by the Queen.

Makes one wonder if people have their priorities right.

From: Martin J Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.