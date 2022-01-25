Boris Johnson could turn it around just like Margaret Thatcher did - Yorkshire Post Letters

I THINK we should all be careful what we wish for. Turfing out a Prime Minister over a few nonentities in Downing Street guzzling wine and cheese, and believing everything that weasel Dominic Cummings says, is not on the same level as Suez was.

Are we sure this is a well-judged course of action? Politics is volatile at the moment and that 10-point lead Labour have at the moment could switch back in three months time yet again.

Boris Johnson, just like Margaret Thatcher did, could turn it around. Who else in the Tory party, and definitely not in Labour, has the charisma, strength of personality and, more importantly, the ability to connect with voters? I certainly can’t think of anybody in either of the parties, can you? Of course there is always Nigel Farage.

From: James Bovington, Church Grove, Horsforth, Leeds.

I SUPPOSE congratulations are in order to Brexiteer soundbite masters such as Tony Galbraith with their ‘Believe in Britain’ as if those who supported enhancing our leading role in Europe within the EU are somehow disloyal to this country.

I have every confidence that British manufacturing can be revived and indeed it would have done even better had we remained in the bureaucracy-free EU single market and customs union.

Partners and allies such as France and Germany have no problem in developing and promoting their own manufacturing industries and with state aid within the pan-European framework.

I quite agree that the future can be bright if we grasp it. It could have been brighter still by continuing to take full advantage of the EU single market, the most ambitious free trade arrangement in history.

From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

IN response to your correspondent, fuel prices are now higher all over Europe, so even rejoining the EU would not make a jot of difference.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

ONE doesn’t have to be an expert to see that union leaders being against workers getting back to their places of employment is absolutely nothing to do with their health and safety.