Boris Johnson has won the election battle but not the Brexit war: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Van der Gucht, Clayton Hall Road, Cross Hills.

The PM has triumphed. Big time. We are leaving. Boris Johnson, like Winston Churchill, has won the first phase of Brexit. He has won the battle, he has not won the war.

This is phase two of Brexit, negotiating the most favourable, comprehensive trading agreement with the EU, while allowing us to have our cake and eat it, arranging trade deals with other countries. Unfortunately, the two are not mutually compatible. Is Boris going to keep us aligned with the EU, or not?

This will be a major stumbling block in securing a speedy agreement, and the end of 2020 looks a big ask. He has a large enough majority to see off the ERG, something Theresa May fatally failed to achieve.

Nigel Farage trumpeted about trading under WTO rules, but his chum, Donald Trump, is blocking new appointments to the WTO court, which has hamstrung the organisation.