Boris Johnson is not to blame for UK’s deep divisions over Brexit - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Michael Armitage, Dunkeswick.

EMILY Thornberry and Alex Sobel (The Yorkshire Post, October 3) are right to say that Britain has never felt more divided. They are wrong, however, to attribute this to Boris Johnson who has been in office for only some 10 weeks, during which time he has done an outstanding job of trying against formidable odds to deliver the will of the people.

The truth is that it is Thornberry, Sobel and those of their persuasion who have brought about the divide in our society through three long years of doing everything within their power to frustrate the result of the 2016 referendum.

And now they have the temerity to advocate a second referendum.

Do they honestly think the public are so naïve as to believe they would respect the result of that referendum, unless, of course, it were to produce the answer they want? Of course they wouldn’t. The cry would then be for a third referendum.

From: Tony Homewood, Ossett.

CONTRARY to all legal expectation, the Supreme Court ruled that the prorogation was “unlawful” and “void”.

Of course Wakefield MP Mary Creagh immediately ramped up the rhetoric, accusing the Prime Minister of acting “illegally”, which was not what the court said.

There is a difference between the two terms (Gina Miller, The Yorkshire Post, October 7).

Illegal means contrary to, or in defiance of, an existing law. Unlawful means that there was no law which permitted the act to be done in the manner it was done.

From: Peter Rickaby, Selby.

BORIS Johnson should put diplomacy aside and point out to the Irish prime minister that two-thirds of his country’s beef production comes to Britain. To lose that contract would see the ruination of many farming communities whose support he requires to remain in office. It may not be very subtle but it will be mightily persuasive.

From: Geoff Marsden, Buxton Avenue, Heanor.

YOUR correspondent Mrs Bunton (The Yorkshire Post, October 5) considers that those who voted and have now died got it wrong. What a load of balderdash. To say that the living now eligible to vote will ensure what she demands is just beyond reproach. If she votes Remain and her offspring vote Leave what is this outcome?

