As well as scrapping HS2, his heralded Intergrated Rail Plan has fallen short of what people expect. Here's what you had to say in response.

Lorraine McReight - Boris Johnson is not really a details kind of man, is he? And that’s the best I can say about him..

Keith Cross - Not really a details man, not really a policy man, not really an ethics man, not really a PM.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a new electric shuttle bus as he leaves the Port of Tyne, in South Shields

Michael Stringer - Or most obvious leader given his extensive history of lying...he’s lying.

David Beevers - Worst excuse for a PM we have ever had. Even Jeremy Corbyn could have done a better job.

Peter Jackson - He’s says he hasn’t lied. He pledged Leeds would get HS2. It won’t. Work that out. Don’t expect votes – he’ll be out the door regardless of whether we wanted a train to get us to London quicker (I didn’t). That is not the point at issue.

Paul Hardwick - Or just couldn’t care less.

Mikki Leigh - You know he hasn’t read the details.

Ieuan Evans - Last year the media were saying that HS2 was a waste of money, they have changed their tune.

John Alan Ramsden - Northern power cut by a political party that keeps proving it stands against Yorkshire. Come on Conservative Party supporters, give me one reason to not believe this. No, I said one reason.

Chris Allen - Crossrail for the South, his big success, is four years late and has a tripled budget. He’s got nothing but bluster.

William Thornton - Everything the clown does is not about the end result but the process – using taxpayers’ money to employ consultants and advisors and accountants. Whether anything ever gets built is irrelevant.

Giles Dyche - So we’re being screwed over again – what a surprise.

Janet Doyle - With the rail and social care plan, they are doing a Margaret Thatcher and the North is paying for the South.

Patt Blackett - Shouldn’t it be disintegrated rail plan? Boris strikes again.