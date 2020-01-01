Boris Johnson isn’t perfect - but he seems like a messiah after last three years: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Saberton, Wakefield.

Boris Johnson has confounded his critics once again. He’s swept to power with a huge majority thanks, in no small part, to normally staunch Labour voters.

Yes, he still has his detractors. He is accused of having only a nodding acquaintance with the truth. But hey, he’s a politician, so what do you expect?

His language is sometimes inflammatory, often volatile. But, again, he’s a politician. It’s what they do.

He often obfuscates, waffles and fails to answer questions directly, but again, he’s a politician.

Boris Johnson and the Cabinet have pledged to 'get Brexit done' by the end of January.

To be fair, if a politician always told the truth, spoke politely and quietly and always answered questions honestly, they’d never get elected.

In truth, circumstances conspired to propel Boris to No 10.

Firstly, Brexit played a major part in the election.

Secondly, compared with his opponents, he came across as a leader with a plan.

Thirdly, the Labour leader was, apart from a few cult followers, almost universally disliked by the electorate.

It also transpires that, judging by the number of ex-Labour MPs queuing up to put the boot in, even his colleagues don’t like Jeremy Corbyn very much. Within hours of the election results, he was accused of being the architect of a manifesto that was so left wing, radical and ideological that it frightened off traditional Labour voters.

Yet it was these same MPs who, for six weeks before the election, were hypocritically supporting and promoting Jeremy Corbyn for PM and his manifesto as the best thing since sliced bread.

But never fear, the People’s Parliament is here! Boris, our very own slightly dishevelled messiah, will lead us down the broad, sunlit road to health, wealth and prosperity into a land of milk and honey. Okay, maybe a tad too much hyperbole, but after the fiasco of the last three years, it seems that way.

From: B Murray, Grenoside, Sheffield.

I believe that Brexit spells the “break-up” of the United Kingdom (Patrick Mercer, The Yorkshire Post, December 28).

Scotland seeking its own independence, Northern Ireland joining forces with its neighbour because of many problems with trade and England and Wales becoming a minor country among other major economies.