Boris Johnson must stop Worzel Gummidge act and become a statesman – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Brian Darvell, Thurlow Avenue, Molescroft, Beverley.

THE picture of the Prime Minister (The Yorkshire Post, February 4), along with the prospect of a no-deal Brexit if trade talks do not reach a successful conclusion, must fill businesses with trepidation.

Does Boris Johnson demonstrate sufficient statesmanship?

Climate of change between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs – The Yorkshire Post says

What has happened to statesmanship? Boris Johnson’s impersonation of Worzel Gummidge, along with his verbosity, must have future trading partners laughing up their sleeves.

This is how Boris Johnson can secure the best Brexit trade deal with the EU – Bernard Ingham

The pre-election promises for the North, or north England, as Sajid Javid calls it, must ring hollow now as the Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has all but snuffed out any hopes of devolution for Yorkshire.

'Unleashing Britain's Potential' was the theme of Boris Johnson's first post-Brexit speech.

Brexit grand ambition of Boris Johnson is a grand illusion – William Wallace

With budget cuts of five per cent in the offing and tax increases to come, the sunlit uplands seem far off.

From: Tom Clayton, South Kirkby.

WE have to admit we’ve been a little lax in coming forward. For donkeys’ years we’ve sat back and waited for “them” to do something about how this part of our world has been neglected.

Boris Johnson says he will lead trade talks with the EU.

We’ve been ignored by one political party because we vote their way regardless, so why bother? And by the other because we’d never vote for them, no matter what they did.

It’s 2020 and we need around £110bn for HS2 and £70bn for Northern Powerhouse Rail.

It’s not just for the travelling public. It’s for the movement of goods across our region and export abroad. We’ve got the MPs. Go and get the money and start digging.

From: Malcolm Nicholson, Barwick-in-Elmet.

DOES the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar need reminding, ahead of his country’s elections, that the only reason the Republic of Ireland is still in the EU is because people were told to keep voting until Brussels got the answer it wanted?

It may be worthwhile pointing out we rescued his country to the tune of several billion when its Celtic Tiger economy got into severe difficulties.

From: Harry Brooke, Meanwood, Leeds.

WHAT can we say about the four contenders for the leadership of the Labour Party?

It’s a choice between hard-left loudmouths, the rich and titled and the unknown. The Tories must be pleased these are the best Labour can put forward as it will keep them in power and Labour in opposition for a long time to come.