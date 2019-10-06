Boris Johnson’s Brexit offer to EU is deliberately designed to fail – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dr Jason Aldiss, Former Chairman, Pudsey Conservative Association.

BORIS Johnson said he remains determined to deliver Brexit on October 31 ‘come what may’. But the Benn Act makes a no-deal Brexit illegal (The Yorkshire Post, October 3).

We already know that Johnson is a stranger to the truth.

Last week’s Supreme Court judgment found that he is also prepared to ignore the rule of law.

This man cannot be allowed to plunge our nation into the abyss of a no-deal Brexit.

His supposed ‘final Brexit offer’ to the EU is foolhardy and deliberately designed for failure so he can attempt to avoid personal responsibility for the consequences – as has been his lifelong habit.

I see no alternative to the direction Johnson’s vile Government is taking us other than its removal from office. More vacuous, irresponsible drivel from this clown of a Prime Minister will get us nowhere.

From: Robert Mansfield, Old Lane, Bramhope, Leeds.

I HAVE belatedly read your article by Angela Smith extolling the delights of the Liberal Democrats. She was elected in 2017 as a Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge with 22,307 votes and holds the seat. The Liberals got 2,042 votes here at the last election. How can she justify not going for a by-election when she represents just four per cent of the vote, particularly when the party she joined is such a strong advocate of PR?

From: Andrew Shelton-Murray, Malsis Hall Rehabilitation & Recovery Service, Glusburn, Keighley.

REGARDLESS of political stance, all parties should be offering a solution to social care in their election manifestos (The Yorkshire Post, October 1).

Whatever is happening in Westminster, our county’s most vulnerable must be at the top of the agenda, and there must be a guarantee that those requiring social care will be supported.

It is short-sighted of any party to only think of what will get them votes, when in reality they should be considering the needs of all of the electorate.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

BARRY Geldard (The Yorkshire Post, October 2) says politicians should not ride roughshod over the law, alluding to the proroguing of Parliament. However, over the Supreme Court’s ruling on this unlawful act, I have yet to find which law has been broken.