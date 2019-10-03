Boris Johnson’s ‘humbug’ is preferable to Tracy Brabin MP’s ‘snake oil salesman’ verdict on PM – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tony Worthington, Northfield Lane, Highburton, Huddersfield.

SO Tracy Brabin (The Yorkshire Post, September 28) advises us that the “tone we adopt dictates the destination of our politics” and tells us she takes offence at the word “humbug” as used by the Prime Minister, but then has the temerity in her article to refer to the current Government’s policy as “snake oil salesman spiel”.

It’s all very subjective, but I find “humbug” far less provocative than “snake oil salesman”. Furthermore, she also goes on to object to the phrase “Surrender Act”, telling us that the Prime Minister should call it by its correct name (The European Withdrawal Act), in that case could she also let us know when anyone from her party last referred to the Welfare Reform Act as opposed to calling it the Bedroom Tax.

She then goes on to say “we just want the best for our constituents”. Well, can I remind her these are the very people who voted in favour of leaving the EU.

Finally we’re told that people didn’t vote to become poorer, well it depends what you mean by poorer – to have more control over our own legislation, to have our own farming and fisheries policies, to have global trading and to regain our true sovereignty is not to make us poorer but, in fact, richer.

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

WELL, Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman made a right old spectacle of himself last week in Parliament, didn’t he? I watched his face grew redder with a rictus of synthetic rage and indignation as he accused the Attorney-General of...accused the Government of...well, what? For all his rage, Mr Sheerman’s only apparent complaint was that the Government was trying to deliver the Leave we voted for in 2016.

Whatever the particular reasons for our Leave votes, what all Leaves have in common is our desire to see the UK really exit from the EU. Parliament asked. We told them. And MPs promised to obey us. Perhaps Mr Sheerman is not the self-aware type.

From: Christopher Clapham, Shipley.

I AM amazed by the way left-wing organisations, individuals and the BBC are always finding ways to criticise Boris Johnson.

For example, his comments about Jo Cox made sense – this was after Labour brought up the name!

If you are a Remain-supporting Labour MP in a Leave constituency in the North, you may find your political friends have done you no favours.