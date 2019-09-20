Boris Johnson’s power grab is creating conditions for a dictatorship: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jim Buckley, Ackton, Pontefract.

The office of the Prime Minister is making a grab for power.

Betty Boothroyd is a former Speaker.

Our MPs have realised (admittedly late in the day) that this would make us more like a dictatorship than a democracy.

In this light, I urge you to analyse what is going on. Entertaining (or not) as you may find the political games – look through them. Analyse the constant propaganda, and see the simple question: Are we a dictatorship, or are we a democracy?

From: Richard Green, Huttons Ambo, York.

Rachel Reeves (The Yorkshire Post, September 7) asserts that the current chaos is of the Prime Minister’s own making but many people have seen all too clearly that the chaos has been created by MPs themselves.

Anti-brexit protesters outside the Supreme Court which is deciding if the suspension of Parliament was legal or not.

She asserts that Boris Johnson is subverting democracy. Yet it is her, her party and other parties who have conspired to subvert by their refusal to implement the will of the people expressed in the referendum.

From: Donald Wood, Roundacre, Barnsley.

IT really is time Bernard Ingham gave us a rest from singing the praises of Margaret Thatcher (The Yorkshire Post, September 18). Her son, Mark, became a very wealthy man, not by his own efforts but with the help of his mother – it is called nepotism.

From: Harry Santiuste, Edenthorpe, Doncaster.

THAT well-known Northerner, Hilary Benn MP, has praised John Bercow as the greatest Speaker of our times.

Canny Yorkshire folk in our local pubs do not share this view and fondly refer to the present incumbent as “Little Big Mouth”.

They rate the excellent Baroness Betty Boothroyd – a no-nonsense Yorkshire lass – as the best Speaker ever!

From: David Hinchliffe, former Wakefield MP, Holmfirth.

YOUR ‘Words Of The Week’ (The Yorkshire Post, September 14) included a quote from Bassetlaw MP, John Mann, attacking the “ethics” of his party leader Jeremy Corbyn. The words “brass neck” come to mind. This serving Labour MP has just accepted a life peerage from the former Conservative Prime Minister, Theresa May.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

SO David Cameron believes that Boris Johnson only backed the Leave campaign to further his career. Surely Cameron only held the referendum to save his career?