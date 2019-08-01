Boris Johnson will give us chance to move forward with true Conservative values - Yorkshire Post letters

From: John Dawson, Gainsborough Court, Skipton.

I WAS sad to read the article by Dr Jason Aldiss, former Chairman of Pudsey Conservative Association, (The Yorkshire Post, July 26), explaining why he has resigned from the party.

I note that he joined the Conservatives only in 1995. I have been a member for more than 52 years since 1966, have stood for Parliament twice and am still a constituency deputy chairman, a town councillor and, until recently, a district councillor. I do not see the current situation as he does.

He talks of Boris Johnson and his team as a “band of extremists”. He clearly knows nothing of Mr Johnson’s record as a social liberal. He ignores this diverse new Cabinet including many women and ethnic minorities.

Then he talks of “principled Conservatives” purged from the Cabinet when these Remainers sought to undermine the wishes of the people in the referendum and also chose to ignore the manifesto commitments of our Party in 2017.

It is a shame that Dr Aldiss was not able to read Bill Carmichael’s excellent article alongside his, which explained the points I have made above.

We now have an opportunity to leave the EU, to be more “outward-looking”, as Dr Aldiss describes it, to the rest of the world and to move forward with true Conservative values, ensuring we protect our people from the most extreme Left-wing Labour Party ever seen.