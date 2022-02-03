Boris Johnson’s sense of entitlement is galling as Britain’s wealthy elite close ranks – Yorkshire Post Letters

Boris Johnson continues to divide political and public opinion.

BORIS Johnson is no aberration; and he is no exception to the rule, when considered as a member of the upper echelons of the Tory party.

Not a bit of it. He is a caricature of that wealthy and powerful elite whose purpose of entering politics is for no other reason than to protect and consolidate their own perceived entitlement to rule.

Johnson’s own sense of entitlement is demonstrated in the Downing Street “gatherings” when the rest of us were prevented from visiting friends and families and our relatives in care homes or hospital.

Of course, when you are part of the ruling class, you do not have to follow the rules that you brought in to control the ordinary folk, the working class, the plebs. Do you?

Johnson’s behaviour is not one of an elected politician, it is that of a feudal lord, or even a feudal king – lording it over we mere serfs.

That, at least, has become clear when you look at Johnson, whose blatant misbehaviour and abuse of his public office are there in full view. And not only that, but his continued apparent lack of remorse and contempt for the rest of us are compounded by his failure to have resigned even when Sue Gray’s report was released.

But as I say, Johnson is no aberration, he is just a caricature. Take a close look at the wealthy and powerful individuals at the top of the Tory party. And then realise that they are there simply to protect their own interests and their own positions in society. They are not there to represent you and me, nor to build a fairer society, despite their “levelling up” claims. They are not there to reform society in our favour.

Rather it appears that they would like to rebuild that very feudal society that Boris Johnson’s attitudes so clearly exemplify. The gradual erosion of workers’ rights, the reductions in benefits, the moves to make it more difficult to vote, the proposed legislation to limit political demonstrations; and so on, are designed to move us back to a society where the ordinary folk have only limited rights. A society where the feudal Tory lords can rule over us; and if we do get into difficulties, well, if they are feeling philanthropic, they might let us have a few crumbs.

From: Paul Carr, Outwood.

JASON Reed made the case (The Yorkshire Post, January 31) for Priti Patel to be the next Tory leader, emphasising the paucity of talent in the Tory Cabinet. Where are the MPs with the gravitas of Michael Heseltine or Kenneth Clarke?