Bradford Council leaders as ‘slippery’ as Boris Johnson in wake of Star Hobson tragedy and CSE failures – Yorkshire Post Letters

Susan Hinchcliffe is the leader of Bradford Council - should she resign over the murder of Keighley toddler Star Hobson?

TOM Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, January 29) asks the question most right-minded Bradfordians have been asking too; how can the CEO (Kersten England) and council leader (Susan Hinchcliffe) remain in office with so many clear failings?

That they appear oblivious as to where the buck stops in terms of “personal accountability” defies belief. As slippery as Boris Johnson is, these two are on a par with him.

Kersten England is chief executive of Bradford Council.

How ironic in the same edition you ran a story on the city’s bid for UK City of Culture “centred on the Bradford district’s rich history”. Given the state of Bradford our history matters little; it is the here and now that so concerns many of us still remaining here.

Until we are rid of two self-centred careerists, we will only continue to slide further.

From: Paul White, Womersley.

Boris Johnson remains mired in scandal over the Downing Street 'partygate' scandal.

IN all my years I have never written to a paper. Today I have read the Sue Gray report, and listened to the Prime Minister in Parliament (The Yorkshire Post, February 1) when he updated MPs.

His behaviour has left me incandescent with anger. He is a disgrace to his office, and to his country, and his spineless colleagues don’t have the decency and honesty to remove him from office. His total lack of respect for the so may bereaved families is beyond contempt. Regardless of people’s politics, enough is enough.

Undoubtedly we are a laughing stock around the world. He will not resign so the Conservative party must do the right thing by this country, and dispense with his services forthwith.

From: J A King, Thurgoland, Sheffield.

NEVER in all my years have I heard so much trivia and time wasting about ‘partygate’ by politicians wasting valuable Parliamentary time in addition to coverage in the media.

In my opinion this just shows a lack of integrity by them all when there are far more serious matters that need attending to. It also shows the lack of quality in today’s politicians who have nothing better to do than play party politics.

From: Malcolm Naylor, Ilkley.

ANOTHER Establishment stitch-up with the full publication of the Sue Gray report into the immoral and illegal conduct of the Prime Minister and his cohorts being kicked into the long grass until the public have either forgotten, lost interest or become distracted by fear of a war.