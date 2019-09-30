Brexit Britain is better out of the failing EU single market – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Anthony Smith, Cowling.

KEN Cooke (The Yorkshire Post, September 23) informs us that the UK cannot get a better trade deal with the EU than our current membership of the single market, and thus we should remain in the EU.

Mr Cooke seeks to perpetuate the myth that the single market is some kind of walled garden, and that only EU members have privileged access to the silver key to gain entrance and share in its economic delights.

The reality is that all countries in the world (except those under sanction) have access to the EU single market. Many countries like the US, China and Australia trade at a surplus with the EU without having any special trade agreement in place and pay nothing toward the EU budget. They successfully trade on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules paying an average external tariff of about three per cent.

Being locked into the failing EU single market and its common rule book, the UK has run up a huge and growing deficit with the EU (£64bn in 2018) whilst we ran a healthy trade surplus of £44bn with the rest of the world. Better off out!

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

IT’S not often I dispute the opinions of the formidable Tom Richmond but I disagree with his criticism of Boris Johnson (The Yorkshire Post, September 21) in not attending the meeting with the Luxembourg PM, Xavier Bettel, as well as his derogatory comparison of Johnson with Sir John Major.

I’ve no admiration for Sir John, especially his antics to sabotage Brexit. What hypocrisy to actually stop Boris’s prorogation of Parliament when he, in 1997, prorogued Parliament ahead of the election to avoid the “cash for questions” scandal.

Long immersed in the London elite caucus, where Brexit is almost a taboo word, Sir John now fumes about the sovereignty of Parliament when that institution, full of visceral Remainers, is now on a headlong mission to deny the people of this country their legitimate right to see us exit a devious and uncompromising Brussels after having voted, on at least three occasions, to uphold the result of the 2016 referendum.

From: Bob Swallow, Settle.

THE Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Parliament over the unlawful prorogation. Possibly sometime in the future it may well be faced with another political case – Parliament versus the people and the referrendum result. I am beginning to wonder whether I shall live long enough to see an end to all these shenanigans!