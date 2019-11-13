Brexit means we can still trade with the EU – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Nick Martinek, Briarlyn Road, Huddersfield.

AFTER three-and-a-half years of unremitting Remain propaganda, it seems strange to recall that everyone understood what Leave meant before the June 2016 referendum.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, before the general election was called.

No-one popped up to say “What does Leave mean?” back then. Yes, even Remain understood.

That is why Remain unveiled a major poster campaign which claimed: “The Leave campaign want us to quit the single market and be like Albania. Seriously.”

Seriously, Leave means total separation from the EU. No more, no less.

Both campaigns, and all the leading politicians said so.

Yet despite doom-laden warnings from the Remain campaign, we still thankfully voted by a majority of 52:48 to Leave. That’s because we do not need to be ruled by the EU to trade with the EU.

We can be friends of friendly countries such as Denmark and Poland, but not of the EU empire which despises the UK – we’re just “a colony” and a useful cash-cow to the EU.

From: Andrew Milroy, Trowbridge, Wiltshire.

I DON’T belong to any political party but have been a fascinated observer of the developing political situation.

Leading pro-Brexit national newspapers have been impacted. Daily Telegraph pre-tax profits fell by 94 per cent last year, Daily Express, sold to the Trinity Mirror Group and the former extreme Brexit Daily Mail editor moved away from its news pages.

There was a massive difference between over a million anti-Brexit marchers converging on London recently and the series of damp squib pro-Brexit protests at missing the October 31 deadline; no one turned up at all to the “huge” one in Doncaster!

Ukip has just lost its sixth leader since the 2016 referendum.

Arguably it is the entrenched differing views of extreme Eurosceptics fighting over the shape Brexit should take that underlies this meltdown.

The opportunists, such as Boris Johnson seeking to exploit the situation, reducing workers’ rights, reducing environmental protection and using the NHS as a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade negotiations with Donald Trump, add to the general disillusion and discontent.