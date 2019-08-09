Bring Middlesbrough back inside Yorkshire's boundaries: Letters

From: Edward Grainger, Nunthorpe, Middlesbrough.

Three cheers for GP Taylor for his assertion that the historical boundaries of Yorkshire should be restored (The Yorkshire Post, July 31).

Only that way would Middlesbrough be placed within its rightful place following years of being placed on the outside of God’s Own County, having been annexed not once but twice following local government reorganisations in 1968 and 1974 that created firstly Teesside County Borough and then Cleveland County Council, both subsequently abolished but ever since the town has been left out, so to speak.

When the MPs for Yorkshire are listed, often in reference to Brexit, there is a strong case for Middlesbrough and East Cleveland constituency to take its rightful place with the others, especially as the Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP Simon Clarke is a Conservative and a loyal supporter of Boris Johnson, and was recently appointed by Boris as a junior Minister.