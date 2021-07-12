Call in military and van drivers to tackle lorry shortages: Yorkshire Post Letters

HGV lorries on the M4 motorway near Datchet, Berkshire. The Government has announced a temporary extension to lorry drivers' hours from Monday July 12th, amid a shortage of workers. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Currently there is a shortage of HGV drivers which is affecting deliveries to retailers.

I can see two ways to overcome this:

1. Use military drivers of whom there are plenty.

2. Use smaller vehicles like vans whose drivers do not require HGV licences.

I am sure that many ordinary driving licence holders would be happy to be so employed.

From: Marilyn Shaw, Thornhill.

As we are seeing a shortage of skills in many industries and areas it is the ideal time for government investment in training such important skills.

High on the agenda should be the highly skilled HGV drivers required. To drive a HGV requires a great deal of skill, and courage, as to take this huge vehicles on the road with trailers behind is not only skilful but a great responsibility not only for their own safety but that of the general public, whether road users of careless pedestrians.

Seeing them manoeuvre these monsters through congested towns and roads, with cars parked on either side, is amazing. It is skilful and should be seen as a very necessary part of work-force in the UK.

Likewise, perhaps it is time we took pride, as do the Italians, when serving in a restaurant.

They show charm, courtesy and are helpful and polite. Sometimes lacking in our own. Another area where training could be applied.

One doesn’t need a degree to work in such industries, but how important they are.

People should recognise their worth and give them the high regard they deserve.