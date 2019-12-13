Cancer cure and care is still greatest challenge facing this generation - Yorkshire Post letters

From: Phil Moon, Ilkley.

I REFER to the article “Public wrong to be so gloomy about cancer” (The Yorkshire Post, December 8).

Medical staff are still trying to find new treatments for cancer. Photo: Bruce Adams/Daily Mail/PA Wire

Some years ago when I was in my 20s I was at home one Saturday morning listening to the radio. Out of the blue a comment was made from the radio that cancer would be cured in five years.

Yorkshire father speaks of terrible shock at his breast cancer diagnosis

Some 30 years later, I watched my wife of 47 years approach her death from breast cancer over three short months.

In the end she was unable to speak and her last attempts to communicate with me at her moments of death where unintelligible to me.

Tell your experts that these experiences with cancer are the reason that a third of the population are gloomy about cancer.

They talk about living longer with cancer, but in what state?

The article relating to the “targets missed for treatment” in part relates to the fact that the number of people referred has increased by 11.7 per cent over the last 12 months.

Yorkshire dad’s battle to beat cancer despite being given a year live

There does not appear to be any hope of stopping cancer and this is 60 odd years after that statement I heard on the radio.

When some real hope is shown that there is a “cure” for cancer, then the public will be far less gloomy about it.