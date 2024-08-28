Changes needed at Newby and Scalby town council as residents are clearly not happy - Yorkshire Post Letters
If residents of both Newby and Scalby villages are not happy with the current administration of Town Councillors, which they are clearly not as they have had a vote of no confidence in council decision making for the benefit of the community, then changes are needed.
In my opinion residents have every right to have a vote and if the outcome is an overwhelming vote of no confidence by a larger group of villagers about the current administration then a local by-election is needed.
What councillors in Newby and Scalby and officers are conveniently forgetting is that they are 'custodians' whilst in office and they have signed up to a professional code of conduct which is put there to protect the 'business' of the town Council.
Or in other words signed a 'contract of employment' with residents who are paying them through paying out of pocket expenses.
If this is not being achieved then a parish poll is perfectly legal.
Surely this is local democracy at its roots, and the cost of £3,500 is a small price to pay, which could be argued is money well spent as the town council can be run more effectively with the right decisions being made for everyone's benefit.
Future meetings in the council chamber will be more effective as the constant 'bickering' is getting in the way of proper council business.
Newby and Scalby residents clearly want to go forward and as I see it as an outsider are being prevented from doing so by a group of town councillors.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.