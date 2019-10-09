Climate change protestors should be concerned about environmental danger of human population growth - Yorkshire Post letters

From: David Rimington, Harrogate.

Last Wednesday morning, the air temperature in my garden was 5C. The temperature of the rainfall I had collected was 3C.

Is this too warm for the children protesting about climate change ? I believe that children and other protesters should investigate before they demonstrate, and substantiate before they pontificate. They are being indoctrinated to believe it is all about temperature increase and carbon dioxide. It is not.

My work has included collecting temperature data since the 1950s. I can say with confidence that UK air temperature readings are variable to say the least and depend up on location, wind, air flows, and the jet stream.

If temperatures are increasing then this should be reflected in rainfall and upland river temperatures. I can say that I have data which says that there is no detectable increase.

I believe that the real environmental damage and danger can be attributed to human population growth and human activity.

Claims of temperature rise in the UK do not stack up. One such claim is that in 2014 the average UK temperate was 10C whilst in 1963 it was 7.4 degrees, a difference of 2.6 degrees.

In 1963 we had the coldest winter on record. I worked for the Cumberland River Board at that time. The lakes in the Lake District were frozen over for weeks. We had snow piled six foot high at the sided of many roads. River temperatures were only slightly above freezing for weeks on end. No one suggested it was the start of a new ice age! We had a hot dry summer in 1976 and again in 1995 and a dry warm summer in 2018. The climate change lobby is making silly claims.

Whilst the effects of temperature and carbon dioxide levels are difficult to determine, the effects of population increases are clear to see. Green fields which existed when I was young are now housing estates. There are more cars on the road, and much more crime.

Carbon dioxide levels have increased, but not in line with population increases. Carbon dioxide is slightly soluble and is washed out of the atmosphere by the rain, leading to a slight increase in acidity. Carbon dioxide is not the main “greenhouse gas”. This is water vapour – in other words, clouds.

In short, temperatures may increase in some regions, so might carbon dioxide. This is a consequence of human population growth and human activity. This is what we should be concerned about.